YMCA Receives $350,000 from MassDevelopment to Expand Childcare

HYANNIS – YMCA Cape Cod has received a $350,000 loan from MassDevelopment to expand childcare for the region.

With the money, YMCA will construct a new 5,314-square-foot early childhood care center named the Hyannis Village Marketplace Early Education Center, leased at 261 Stevens Street.

The build-out will expand the YMCA’s childcare program by 65 additional children.

The project is also supported by a $1 million Early Education and Out of School Time (EEOSST) Grant and additional $350,000 in donations and contributions, according to MassDevelopment.

“Access to reliable, quality childcare is vital to the wellbeing of our children and necessary for parents who are returning to work,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, who serves as chair of MassDevelopment’s Board of Directors, in a statement.

He added that expanding childcare is also critical for the economic recovery of the Commonwealth as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“At the Y, we take immense pride in our work to strengthen communities and support everyone to grow into being our best selves,” said YMCA Cape Cod President and CEO Stacie Peugh in a statement.

“We are excited to build upon our early education offerings in Hyannis by welcoming hundreds more children and families, expanding on our Head Start and Early Head Start programs, and growing as a positive fixture in the community.”