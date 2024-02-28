You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Young Job Seekers Invited To Attend Youth Job Fair

February 28, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Youth Commission is preparing to bring young job seekers and employers together at the Eighth Annual Youth Job Fair, to be held at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

Students ages 14 to 18 from all public and private high schools are welcome to attend the free event, which will convert the center gymnasium into an exhibit hall with dozens of stands representing a variety of local and national businesses including AmeriCorps Cade Cod, the Cape Codder Resort, Hy-Line Cruises, YMCA Cape Cod, and the Town of Truro.

Opportunities will include flexible seasonal and year-round positions, and Mass-Hire of the Cape & Islands will be on-site to offer assistance and advice to inexperienced job seekers.

To learn more about available positions, click here.

