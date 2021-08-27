Youth Basketball Tournament To Raise Opioid Addiction Awareness

OAK BLUFFS – Martha’s Vineyard ‘Boat to the Basket’ will host its second annual Youth Basketball showcase on Saturday, August 28 from 9 am to 6 pm at Niantic Park in Oak Bluffs.

MV Boat to the Basket is an educational recreation program aiming to help end opioid addiction on the Cape and Islands.

The tournament will feature a dozen teams from the Cape and Islands comprised of seventh, eight and ninth grade athletes.

Participants will take part in “courtside chats” where they will receive education about addiction and peer-pressure.

“This tournament is designed to use basketball as a vehicle to educate and empower youth about the risks of drug use and effects of opioid addiction,” said Leah Brown, Chair of MV Boat to Basket and MV Community Services board member.

“This is not just a basketball tournament,” she said.

“This is a movement to save our island kids and raise money for organizations that support our mission.”

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the MV Substance Use Disorder Coalition, MV Community Services, and Rising Stars of Today in Falmouth.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter