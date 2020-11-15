You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 096

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 096

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 096 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

"Julian" spent a few years in foster care and now is living with a new mom and little sister. They are working on family therapy to develop skills needed to live as a family unit and he is learning how to develop coping skills, social skills, and improved behavior. The family recently had to relocate which was rather costly. The mom is feeling the pinch and would appreciate any help you can provide this year. Child #1, female age 8, needs clothing. Long-sleeved shirts size girls 8 and pants size 8, socks and PJ's. She wishes for LOL dolls- Deluxe Present Surprise, My Little Pony Equestrian Girls "Sunset Shimmer" and "Twilight Sparkle" 🙂 Child #2, male, age 12 needs some clothing any type but he likes the color red. He needs a winter jacket, size 16. He wears a size boys 16 or Large. He wishes for a Game Stop gift card or a Smash Brothers game for Nintendo Switch. Mom needs a set of sheets size Twin with deep pockets or a Target gift card. They have a dog so a gift card to Pet Smart would be great!
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 