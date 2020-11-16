You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 172

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 172 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single mother of 2 who has not been able to work due to the pandemic, she has been sewing masks and selling them but this has been her only income. Her tow teenage girls struggle with mental health issues which has increased with the current world situation. Child #1 female age 12, wishes for board games, puzzles, a moon lamp, and anxiety reducing items like a weighted blanket, anxiety bracelet or stress ball. child #2, female age 16 wishes for some makeup, a make up mirror, socks, winter gloves and scarves. a Ring Light with a tripod for Zoom classes is on the top of her Christmas wish list. The family likes board games of any kind. Mom could really use gift cards to Stop & Shop, Star Market, Target and Walmart that she could use for food and other necessities. Mom would love some slippers, size medium, a hoodie sweatshirt, XL, a bookstore gift card and some chocolates.
