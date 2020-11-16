You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 175

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 175

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 175 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single mom in the mid Cape area raising her son. He is a great kid recently diagnosed with epilepsy. Mom works as a paraprofessional but struggles financially. They could benefit from any gift cards to Shaws, CVS, Kohl's. they like to play board games and do puzzles throughout the winter months. They are both avid readers as well, so a gift card to Barnes and Noble would be appreciated.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 