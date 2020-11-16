Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 178

This is one family that would be so appreciative of any support they could receive this holiday season! As the family welcomed a new baby, they have struggled to adjust to the unexpected financial impact that Covid has had on them. Both parents continued to work until they needed to share the home responsibilities of overseeing school and taking care of the newborn with no childcare options. As a result, their usual income is lost and the holiday stress of providing for their family is settling in. This family is hard working, kind and grateful for any kindness shown to them by their community. Child #1 female infant needs diapers size 1-2. Any infant toys and a car seat cover would be great. Child #2 male, age 3 needs winter clothing size 4T. he likes black & blue sweatshirts. He wishes for toddler puzzles, books, and loves Super Heroes. Child #3, male, age 8 needs winter clothing size 10-12 and a sweatshirt. He also likes blue and black. He wishes for Lego sets. He loves Minecraft and Jurassic Park. Mom needs a sweatshirt, size 2XL, she likes gray or black and some ankle socks. A gift card to Old Navy, Bed Bath & Beyond or Amazon would help tremendously. Dad also needs ankle socks, black. A gift card to Target, for gas or food would be a huge help.

