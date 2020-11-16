You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 179

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 179 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This family would appreciate some support this season. The past few years have been extremely difficult so with the pandemic they are really trying to stay afloat. Following the tragic passing of the father the mother has taken on all of the financial expenses and has struggled while being furloughed from her job. The daughter has been searching for work to help her mother, but has found it increasingly difficult to find work near their rural home. It would be wonderful to offer this family our community support this year. Adult #1 age 20 female, likes flannel shirts size xsmall-small, the color red and likes Bass Pro Shop clothing. She is hoping for Neutrogena oil-free acne wash and a brush for cleaning her face. She would love a Cumberland Farms gift card. Mom would appreciate gift cards to Old Navy, Stop & Shop and Amazon.
