Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 181

This mother of 3 children recently moved back to the Cape due to needing family support after her marriage ended. She and the children moved in with two aunts and are making a go of a new home, school and community. One of the children has been diagnosed with mental illness from an early age. The mother works outside the home as well as cares for the aunts. She has limited resources and would appreciate any help from our community during this difficult time. In addition to the "wishes", this family needs two toddler beds or a set of bunk beds and a Christmas tree. They also need silverware and pots & pans. Child #1 age 4 female, needs PJ's and winter clothing of any kind, size 4-5. She would love a doll, a small scooter, stuffed animal and a weighted blanket. Child #2, female age 6 needs PJ's and winter clothing size 6. she would love a doll, or a stuffed animal. Child #3, male age 7 needs PJ's, any winter clothing, size 10/12. He needs a comforter for his bed (twin) and wishes for a remote control car, and Legos. Mom, adult #1, needs a winter jacket or sweatshirt, (she likes Champion) size L, a small pillow, and would appreciate clothing or a gift card for clothing. She wears a size 12/14 pant and a size large top. She would love some art supplies or a gift card for any kind of spa treatment. Adult #2, aunt needs Pj's size large and slippers size medium. A set of twin sheets and a wrist watch is on her wish list. Adult #2, aunt needs PJ's size large and slippers, size medium. she wishes for towels, a set of sheets, size queen, and some family puzzles they can all work on together.

