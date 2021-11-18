You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 081

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 081

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 081 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Peter” is very motivated toward his own future after spending many years focusing on the needs of others and neglecting his own needs. Currently Peter is taking the steps toward a career change, looking into moving, and focusing on his health with increased exercise and healthy eating changes. Peter aged out of the foster care system when he was younger and has taken his past challenges with mood issues and family uncertainty and turned them into motivating forces for his own well-being as a productive adult. Peter- 28 years old- Loves Patriots clothes size XL, sweatshirts and t-shirts size XL, socks, gift cards to Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods and a gas card.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 