Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 088

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 088 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Parents are working hard to raise and provide for their three boys and one girl. The family is facing financial struggles. Along with the parents maneuvering through their own mental health needs. As well as assisting two out of 4 children with their mental health needs, such as anxiety and significant ADHD. Managing these struggles often is overwhelming for the family. The family would greatly appreciate any financial support for the holidays.  The family enjoys spending time together playing sports in the yard and describe their youngest as a “girly girl”.    Child # 1 age 5, female, Needs clothes size 5t, sneakers size kids 9 and would like a sweater size 5t, any color. Wishes for a unicorn stuffed animal and a doll house.  Child # 2, age 7male Needs sweatpants and shirts size 6/7 and a red or black jacket size 6/7, and size 13 sneakers. Wishes for art supplies and any outdoor sports games. Child # 3 age12, male- Needs a small men’s jacket- would like a red jacket, but any color will do, also needs sweatpants and shirts size men’s small and size kids 6 sneakers. Wishes for a football and baseball gear.  Parents- Would appreciate gift cards to Wal-Mart and Cumberland Farms.
