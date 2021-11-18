Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 088

Parents are working hard to raise and provide for their three boys and one girl. The family is facing financial struggles. Along with the parents maneuvering through their own mental health needs. As well as assisting two out of 4 children with their mental health needs, such as anxiety and significant ADHD. Managing these struggles often is overwhelming for the family. The family would greatly appreciate any financial support for the holidays. The family enjoys spending time together playing sports in the yard and describe their youngest as a “girly girl”. Child # 1 age 5, female, Needs clothes size 5t, sneakers size kids 9 and would like a sweater size 5t, any color. Wishes for a unicorn stuffed animal and a doll house. Child # 2, age 7male Needs sweatpants and shirts size 6/7 and a red or black jacket size 6/7, and size 13 sneakers. Wishes for art supplies and any outdoor sports games. Child # 3 age12, male- Needs a small men’s jacket- would like a red jacket, but any color will do, also needs sweatpants and shirts size men’s small and size kids 6 sneakers. Wishes for a football and baseball gear. Parents- Would appreciate gift cards to Wal-Mart and Cumberland Farms.

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Captcha