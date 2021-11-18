You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 177

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 177 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This large multigenerational family is working together to support the household and each other. The father had a stroke this fall and is unable to work. The mom is waitressing and the grandmother is taking care of the father while the wife works. Their 16 year old daughter helps with the younger children, driving them to choir and to Scouts. The boys enjoy playing outside and the little one loves her toys and is a very sweet girl. Child #1 female age 5, loves pink and purple outfits and dresses. She wears a size 7. She wishes for: pocketbooks, cat toys, and a gift card to Claire’s. Child #2, male age 8, needs sweat pants, sweat shirts and PJ’s size boys 8. He wishes for a Chick Fil A and a Wal-Mart or Target gift card. Child #3, male age 8, needs sweat pants, sweat shirts and PJ’s size boys 8. He wishes for: a Game Stop gift card or to Target or Wal-Mart. Child #4, female age 16, needs clothing size Medium pant and a Large top or gift cards to any clothing store. She wishes for: a Pet Smart gift card for the family pets. Adult #1 mom needs clothing or a gift card to Wal-Mart, Amazon or other store. Adult #2, dad also needs a few things but would love a gift card to Home Depot, for gas, groceries or CVS. Adult #3, Grandmother, needs PJ’s or a long bathrobe, size Medium. She wishes for a gift card to Trader Joes or Wholefoods.
