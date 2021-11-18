Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 177

This large multigenerational family is working together to support the household and each other. The father had a stroke this fall and is unable to work. The mom is waitressing and the grandmother is taking care of the father while the wife works. Their 16 year old daughter helps with the younger children, driving them to choir and to Scouts. The boys enjoy playing outside and the little one loves her toys and is a very sweet girl. Child #1 female age 5, loves pink and purple outfits and dresses. She wears a size 7. She wishes for: pocketbooks, cat toys, and a gift card to Claire’s. Child #2, male age 8, needs sweat pants, sweat shirts and PJ’s size boys 8. He wishes for a Chick Fil A and a Wal-Mart or Target gift card. Child #3, male age 8, needs sweat pants, sweat shirts and PJ’s size boys 8. He wishes for: a Game Stop gift card or to Target or Wal-Mart. Child #4, female age 16, needs clothing size Medium pant and a Large top or gift cards to any clothing store. She wishes for: a Pet Smart gift card for the family pets. Adult #1 mom needs clothing or a gift card to Wal-Mart, Amazon or other store. Adult #2, dad also needs a few things but would love a gift card to Home Depot, for gas, groceries or CVS. Adult #3, Grandmother, needs PJ’s or a long bathrobe, size Medium. She wishes for a gift card to Trader Joes or Wholefoods.

