Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 179

Mom is a resilient single mother of 2, and working 3 jobs to make ends meet. They are living with her mother. The pandemic has really affected moms cleaning business, so money is tight. Grandma helps watch the girls when mom is working. Youngest child has ADHD and significant anxiety related to an earlier trauma that has affected the entire family. Child #1, female age 10, loves being outdoors, nature and going to the park. She needs a duffle bag for school, a fidget kit to help her manage her ADHD. She also needs black winter boots size 4 and some clothing. Pant size is girl’s 10 and shirt size is girl’s/youth medium. She wishes for: a scooter, and gift cards to Claire’s, Michaels, Target or Old Navy. Child #2, female age 14 needs a winter coat, (preferably black) size women’s large, and black boots, size women’s 9. She needs clothes but is difficult to fit; she would love a gift card to Target, Old Navy or Rue 21 to pick out some items. She wishes for: LED lights and teen bedroom décor. The mom needs clothing. She wears a size 5 pant and a Large shirt. Gift cards to Target, Marshal’s or TJMaxx would be very helpful. She also needs gift cards for groceries, gas or household items. The grandmother would appreciate any gift cards for marketing, gas, or to Home Goods to purchase some toiletries for the home.

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Captcha