Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 186

November 24, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 186 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Missy” is a single mom raising Henry, age 5. Missy is navigating their life without a solid father figure in the picture. She has chronic health issues and financial struggles that can take a toll, but she stays optimistic for her son. Henry plays the violin and is involved in music classes. Missy could use some help from the community this year as they spend their first Christmas without a dad. Child #1, age 5 wishes for Lego sets, Pokemon, Pikachu, art supplies, paints, any science project kit. Mom would love baking supplies (pastry bags, dyes, tips, etc) for creative baking and would love a gift card toward a Kitchenaid attachment (pasta or other).
