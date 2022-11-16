Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 092

A sporty and active 9-year old boy and his family of six have had a rough year. Between car troubles and health scares the family was struggling to stay on top of rising inflation costs when they discovered bed bugs in their home, needing fumigations and furniture replacement. The family has been working together tirelessly to face these setbacks and are looking forwards to enjoying a well-earned holiday break. They would really appreciate support to create a peaceful and enjoyable holiday, making way for a new and easier year. Parent/guardian #1: -Mother- Would benefit from new pots and pans for the kitchen and would love a cinema gift card for a family movie night. Parent/guardian #2: - Father- Would benefit from a supermarket gift card to help make family favorites for the holidays, and would also love a Lego set he can bond with his kids over. Child #1: -16-year old male – Wishes for some XL (longer style) Hollister pants and would also love a PlayStation gift card. Child #2: A 10-year old female- Would love a squish mallow and anything at all related to the band ‘BTS’ - her favorite! Child #3: A 9-year old male- Would love basketball shoes size 4, and would also love a soccer ball and/or basketball. Child #4: A 7-year old female- Would like a re-usable water bottle, and would also love a squish mallow. Wishes for a dress size kids 10-12 (Loves colors pink and purple!)

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Captcha