Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 119

November 16, 2022

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 119 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

A foster mother raising two, sometimes challenging, teenagers. The teenagers have been struggling with feelings of anxiety and missing their family and are working closely with Child and Family Services. Foster mother is hoping to brighten up their Christmas and put smiles on their faces going through the holidays. Parent/guardian #1: Foster mother- Would love mittens and a scarf. Child #1: A 15-year-old boy: Would benefit from sweatpants, hoodies (zip-up or regular) Size XL. Likes Hollister, but would appreciate any brand. Wishes for a Play Station or Best Buy gift card, and a Dunkin gift card. Child #2: A 16-year-old girl: Would benefit from Pants (size Medium), and Tops (size Small). She likes make-up, and would Love a gift card to Sephora and/or Marshalls / TJ Maxx.

