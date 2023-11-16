Christmas Wishes 2023 – Family 095

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 095 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This is a 40-year-old female married to her husband with one child. She has struggled with housing stability, family dynamics, anxiety & depression where daily functioning/routine has been challenging. She has recently moved into a multi-family apartment where necessities are needed to make the apartment a home & feel more welcoming. The apartment is in western mass and she is currently traveling to work on Cape while job searching close to new apartment. She is sole provider of family, at the moment as clients husband struggles with intense mental health challenges & is receiving his own services at this time. Any help will be appreciated during this holiday season as it is going to be the first holiday in a new location as a whole family in 3 years. Child #1: 12-year-old female fits into size 3 junior for pants & medium in shirts with a women's size 7.5 sneaker & women's 8 in boots loves reading, arts & crafts. 12-year-old loves to read & would love getting Warrior Cat books, graphic novels, winter hat, gloves, snow suit as well as a gift card to amazon would be appreciated. Parent/guardian #1: 40-year-old female fits into a size 12 pant & women's large shirt as well as a women's size 8 sneakers would love a warm fuzzy robe, winter hat & gloves & gift cards for Amazon, Stop & Shop, Gas Stations Parent/guardian #2: 40-year-old male fits into a 34/36 size pant, men's XL shirts as well as size 16 sneaker would benefit from winter hats & gloves & would love playing PlayStation & would love gift cards for GameStop, amazon, gas stations.