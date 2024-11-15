Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 058

Young teen girl and siblings live in a neurodiverse family. Both parents work very hard to supply all necessities for their children and their different needs, however there is nothing left over for Christmas this year in particular. The family enjoys spending time together. This hard working family would appreciate any support they might receive. Child #1: Young teen girl who loves arts and crafts and makeup. She would love to have a cell phone as their family cannot afford one. She wears size small shirts and size 10 shoes. She specifically wears sweatpants and wide legged Palazzo pants, not jeans or leggings. Child #2: Older son who loves to shop at Home Depot and Amazon, and loves fishing gear. He could use some new boots and is a size 12 for shoes, and is a size 2XL in sweatshirts and shirts, and 38 -34 in pants. He would love a PS 5. Child #3: Middle son who wears a 2 XL shirt and pants as well, and 12 for shoes. He specifically likes Good Fellow elastic waist cargo pants and is not comfortable in zippers, draw strings, or textures on pants. He loves building Legos and would love a gaming computer. Parent/guardian #1: Mother is extremely hardworking around the home and would love some new cleaning supplies. She would love a new comforter for her bed, Cal. King. Gift cards for grocery shopping would be greatly appreciated. She wears a large in tops, 12 in pants, 8 for shoes. Parent/guardian #2: Dad works a lot and is in need of a new office chair. He wears a 2X in shirts and 40 in pants or a gift card to Kohl’s would be great.

"*" indicates required fields