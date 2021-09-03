Homeowner’s Headquarters: Cape Associates

Member Spotlight

Cape Associates, Inc. is a third generation family business now owned by the grandchildren of founder Lester F. Langhans, Jr.. They are a full-service custom home builder that offers design, permitting and cost-estimating services, as well as renovation and improvement services like painting, tiling and millwork. The Cape Associates mission is building life-long relationships with their customers and with their employees, based upon an uncompromising commitment to quality and integrity.​​

Visit Cape Associates

Listen to our interview with Cape Cape Associates below:



Locations:

345 Massasoit Road Eastham, MA 02642

(508) 255-1770

782 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633

(508) 945-1010

203 Willow Street Suite B Yarmouthport, MA 02675

(508) 362-9770