Homeowner’s Headquarters: Cape Associates

Member Spotlight
Cape Associates, Inc. is a third generation family business now owned by the grandchildren of founder Lester F. Langhans, Jr.. They are a full-service custom home builder that offers design, permitting and cost-estimating services, as well as renovation and improvement services like painting, tiling and millwork. The Cape Associates mission is building life-long relationships with their customers and with their employees, based upon an uncompromising commitment to quality and integrity.
Listen to our interview with Cape Cape Associates below:
Locations:
345 Massasoit Road Eastham, MA 02642
(508) 255-1770
782 Main Street Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1010
203 Willow Street Suite B Yarmouthport, MA 02675
(508) 362-9770