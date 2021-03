Member Spotlight

Cookie’s Painting & House Washing Inc provides interior and exterior painting services along with house washing services to the Harwich, MA area. Cookie’s has all the latest equipment for mold and mildew removal and uses the top power washers available for thorough cleaning to restore the original shine.

Visit Cookie’s Painting & House Washing Inc.

Listen to our interview with Cookie’s Painting & House Washing below:



Location:

291 Queen Anne Rd, Harwich, MA 02645

(508) 280-8418