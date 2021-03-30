You are here: Home / Promotion / Homeowner’s Headquarters: Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod

Homeowner’s Headquarters: Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod

March 30, 2021

Member Spotlight

The team at Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod are residential and commercial flooring experts serving the greater Cape Cod, Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth area. What sets Floor Coverings International apart is their Mobile Flooring Showroom®, which brings the selection right to you. That way you can view what options are available to you and how they’ll look in your space. From carpeting to stone, they have exactly what a homeowner needs.

Visit Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod

Listen to our interview with Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod:

Location:
802 MacArthur Blvd Suite 201, Pocasset, MA 02559
(774) 205-3091

Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod

Image 1 of 9

Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 