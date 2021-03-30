Homeowner’s Headquarters: Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod

Member Spotlight

The team at Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod are residential and commercial flooring experts serving the greater Cape Cod, Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth area. What sets Floor Coverings International apart is their Mobile Flooring Showroom®, which brings the selection right to you. That way you can view what options are available to you and how they’ll look in your space. From carpeting to stone, they have exactly what a homeowner needs.

Listen to our interview with Floor Coverings International of Cape Cod:



Location:

802 MacArthur Blvd Suite 201, Pocasset, MA 02559

(774) 205-3091