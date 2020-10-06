2nd COVID-19 related death in three days on Nantucket



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital and the Nantucket Health Department have released the following statement: An individual diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nantucket died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 after being transferred to a higher level of care. This marks the second suspected COVID-19-related death in the past three days among individuals who tested positive for the disease on Nantucket.

With Nantucket still designated as a high-risk community by the state of Massachusetts, the Town of Nantucket and Nantucket Cottage Hospital are urging the island community to take this situation extremely seriously, take every precaution, and adhere to the orders put in place by the Commonwealth and the Town to protect our population during the pandemic. We must continue to work together to stop the spread of this virus and have a safe fall and winter season.

There are simple things that everyone can do to help keep cases down: wash your hands, stay physically distant, refrain from large gatherings, and wear a mask when you go out in public. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please come to the Nantucket Cottage Hospital drive-through for an evaluation. If a contact tracer calls you, please be respectful and cooperate fully with the case investigation. For those who have been exposed to someone who is positive, please respect and follow the requirement to isolate for 14 days.

This death came two days after another COVID-19 death was reported on the island (see related story here).