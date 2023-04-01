Video: April Fools Plunge benefits firefighters in need





CHATHAM – Another April Fools plunge into the cold waters of Nantucket Sound with winds and rain out of the south did not deter over 150 hardy participants taking to the water Saturday at Harding’s Beach to raise monies for families in need.



This year the money will go to Vance Bates, a Chatham Firefighter/Paramedic who is fighting prostate cancer. On top of everything else his wife Adrian suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in December, now both of them cannot work because of their illnesses.

According to Fire Chief Justin Tavano $15,000. as been collected so far. Any financial support people want to give can be sent to the Chatham Fire Department, 135 Depot Road, Chatham, MA 02633.

Photos and viedo Jake O’Callaghan/CWN



ch040123 April Fools Plunge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.