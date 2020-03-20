You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bank drive-thru struck in crash in Eastham

Bank drive-thru struck in crash in Eastham

March 20, 2020

EASTHAM – A crash involving two cars send also caused one of them to strike a bank drive-thru in Eastham. The crash happened at the Cape Cod 5 Cents Saving Bank on Brackett Road. A building inspector was called to check the damage which was described as minor. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

