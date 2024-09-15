Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team activated for missing girl with autism in Eastham

EASTHAM – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue team was called to Eastham sometime after 4:30 PM Sunday. According to reports, a 14-year-old girl with autism is missing. A staging area was set up on South Eastham Street.

Eastham Police reports that Public Safety is currently searching for a 14-year-old female that is missing in the area South Eastham Street. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas approximately one hour ago. Anyone with any information please contact Eastham Police at (508) 255-0551.

Update 5:15 PM: Eastham Police report the missing girl has been found safe.