HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have released new details on the Stop & Shop pharmacy robbery CWN reported on last Monday. Police confirm that on Monday at approximately 3:30 PM., officers responded to Stop and Shop on Attucks Lane in Hyannis for a reported Unarmed Robbery at the pharmacy inside the store. As part of the investigation store video showed the two suspects fleeing the store in black hooded sweatshirts. The Barnstable Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the Champion sweatshirt pictured here in connection with this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident or know who this individual is please contact Detective Sergeant Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com or 508-958-6522.
Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery
July 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes
- Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Expansion Project
- Sunday Journal – Martha’s Vineyard Coastal Flooding Study
- US Economy Shrinks for a 2nd Quarter, Raising Recession Fear
- $52.7B State Budget Gets Baker’s Signature
- State Opens Online Common Application for SNAP Benefits, MassHealth
- 36 New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State
- Dan Higgins Endorsed by Sandwich Police Patrol Union for District Attorney
- Provincetown Carnival Parade Planners Seeking Volunteers
- EPA New England Invests $132M in Estuary Protection Including Buzzards Bay
- Barnstable County Awards First ARPA Grant to Mashpee
- Orleans Police to Host Gun Buyback Event