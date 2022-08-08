EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. It was not immediately confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
August 8, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Man O’ War Close Chatham Beach
- David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89
- D-Y Middle School Building Project Progressing
- 4Cs To Host Adult Learner Information Sessions
- Steamship Receives No Proposals for Off-Cape Freight Service
- Symphony at the Seashore Concert Set to Return
- State Police Association of Massachusetts Endorses GOP Candidate for Congress
- Falmouth Urges Residents to Honor Water Restrictions
- Sewer Expansion Work in Centerville Continues Monday
- Algae Bloom Advisory at Scargo Lake Lifted
- Gottlieb Explains Reasons for Stepping Down from Mashpee Select Board
- Yarmouth Waste Management C&D and Compost to Reopen Following Fire
- China Cuts Off Vital US Contacts Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit