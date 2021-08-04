EASTHAM – Two boaters were evaluated for possible hypothermia after reportedly grounding in the Nauset Inlet Wednesday afternoon. Eastham Fire brought the stranded mariners by boat to the landing by the Goose Hummock Store where the ambulance was waiting. The Eastham Harbormaster was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
Boaters evaluated for possible hypothermia after grounding in Nauset Inlet
August 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Question Would Stop Short of Declaring Gig Workers Employees
- New ‘Slow Zone’ to Protect Rare Whales off Massachusetts
- Residents Advised to Look for Asian Long-Horned Beetles
- State Funding Programs to Address Homelessness, Substance Use
- Barnstable Deferring to State Guidance in Handling COVID Upticks
- Northcross Named New Executive Director of Kennedy Museum
- CDC Issues New Eviction Ban for Most of US Through Oct. 3
- Massachusetts Public Worker Pension Fund has its Best Year
- Provincetown Active COVID Cases Declining
- Lifeguards saved stricken man at Chapin Beach in Dennis on Sunday
- Bipartisan Bill Leaves Out Key Climate, Clean Energy Steps
- Orleans Summer Info Meeting is Wednesday
- Sandwich Water Bodies Reach Safe Levels