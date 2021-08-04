You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boaters evaluated for possible hypothermia after grounding in Nauset Inlet

August 4, 2021

EASTHAM – Two boaters were evaluated for possible hypothermia after reportedly grounding in the Nauset Inlet Wednesday afternoon. Eastham Fire brought the stranded mariners by boat to the landing by the Goose Hummock Store where the ambulance was waiting. The Eastham Harbormaster was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.

