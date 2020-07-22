You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boaters safe after vessel hits rocks, sinks in Woods Hole

Boaters safe after vessel hits rocks, sinks in Woods Hole

July 22, 2020

Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office/CWN

WOODS HOLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit S-300 responded to the Woods Hole Pass where a vessel had struck the rocks and sank.  S-300 assisted the Coast Guard and TowBoatUS personnel with recovery of the boat. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 