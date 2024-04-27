Video: Fire crews responding to house fire in Eastham





EASTHAM – Multiple fire units rushed to the scene of a house fire in Eastham Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported on Colony Road off Locust Street sometime after 2 PM. A second alarm was ordered to bring more manpower to the scene of the fire involving a 1.5 story house and some brush. The Cape Cod Rail Trail runs behind the residence and was closed down until the brush portion of the fire was brought under control. One person was treated for minor burns.

ea042724 House fire in Eastham from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

Photos courtesy of Michael I. Sears/CWN, Video courtesy of Benjamin Back/CWN