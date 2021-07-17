You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Multiple injuries reported in crash involving motorcycles and SUV in Yarmouth

Multiple injuries reported in crash involving motorcycles and SUV in Yarmouth

July 17, 2021

YARMOUTH – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash involving at least two motorcycles and an SUV. The crash happened about noon Saturday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane just north of Route 6. Three ambulances were called to the scene and transported victims to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

This crash comes on the heals of last nights crash in Hyannis that left two motorcyclists critically injured.

