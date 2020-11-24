You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Officials identify suspect in shooting of Trooper Lennon, urge him to surrender

Breaking: Officials identify suspect in shooting of Trooper Lennon, urge him to surrender

November 24, 2020

Wanted: Andre K. Sterling, suspect in shooting of MSP. John Lennon. Call 800-527-8873

HYANNIS – At an afternoon press conference at the Barnstable Police station, State Police Colonel Christopher Nason and Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced a suspect in the shooting of Mass State Trooper John Lennon.

Officials announced the suspect is Andre K. Sterling. Sterling is a black male, 35-years-old, 5’11” and 175 lbs. he has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left hand. Sterling is urged to arrange for his surrender. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-527-8873 or 911. Sterling should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mass State Police Colonel Christopher Nason:

Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend:

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe”

This is a breaking story. A Cape Wide News crew is at the press conference and we’ll have further coverage shortly.

