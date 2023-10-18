EASTHAM – Several injuries were reported following a traffic crash in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:40 AM Wednesday on State Highway (Route 6) at Governor Prence Road. Two vehicles collided and a utility pole was struck. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. Two ambulances from Orleans responded to the scene. Only one alternating lane of travel was getting by the scene.
Breaking: Several injuries reported after traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham
October 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
