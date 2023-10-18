You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Several injuries reported after traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham

Breaking: Several injuries reported after traffic crash on Route 6 in Eastham

October 18, 2023

EASTHAM – Several injuries were reported following a traffic crash in Eastham. The crash happened about 9:40 AM Wednesday on State Highway (Route 6) at Governor Prence Road. Two vehicles collided and a utility pole was struck. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. Two ambulances from Orleans responded to the scene. Only one alternating lane of travel was getting by the scene.

