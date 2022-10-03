TRURO – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam Howe, the suspect accused of brutally murdering his mother at the family home in Truro Friday night is dead. The Sheriff says Howe suffered a “medical emergency” in his cell. He was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead. No further details were released.
Breaking: Truro murder suspect Adam Howe dead after “medical emergency” in his cell
October 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
