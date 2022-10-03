You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Truro murder suspect Adam Howe dead after “medical emergency” in his cell

Breaking: Truro murder suspect Adam Howe dead after “medical emergency” in his cell

October 2, 2022

TRURO – The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office reports Adam Howe, the suspect accused of brutally murdering his mother at the family home in Truro Friday night is dead. The Sheriff says Howe suffered a “medical emergency” in his cell. He was rushed to St. Lukes Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead. No further details were released.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 