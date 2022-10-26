You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

October 26, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries.

On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was transported to a Boston area hospital where he was pronounced deceased yesterday evening.

The matter remains under investigation by Falmouth Police and State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office.

