Brewster firefighter/paramedic to receive heroism award



BREWSTER – Brewster Fire/Rescue is pleased to announce that FF/Paramedic Gretchen Riley will be receiving a heroism award on November 23 from the State of Massachusetts for her actions at a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 6 in the Town of Barnstable on March 17, 2021 (see below).

On Wednesday March 17 while returning to fire headquarters during a department detail Brewster Firefighter/Paramedic Gretchen Riley was one of the first individuals to arrive at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer and private vehicle on Route 6 in the area of Exit 65.

Noticing the truck was on fire and the driver trapped in the cab, FF Riley removed a fire extinguisher from the department vehicle and extinguished a large area of the growing engine compartment fire. She then remained on scene and assisted another off-duty firefighter and members of the West Barnstable Fire Department in providing patient care and removal of the driver from the damaged cab.

Brewster Fire/Rescue congratulates FF/Paramedic Riley for the rapid and selfless display of life-saving actions and personal disregard for her own safety she exhibited during this serious emergency event.

Job well done! Congratulations Gretchen!

