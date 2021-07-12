Brewster Police seek potential witness to serious July 5th crash



BREWSTER – The Brewster Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred on July 5th at 9:00 pm on Route 6A near the Eddy Elementary School. Officers have been able to speak with the vehicle operator and the cyclist who were involved in the crash. However, it has been learned through the investigation that there may have been another vehicle in the area, that was not involved, but witnessed the crash. If you were in this area on Monday July 5th, and witnessed the crash, please contact Officer Dan Lanctot at the Brewster Police Department 508-896-7011.