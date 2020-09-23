You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bystander assists swimmer in distress in Chatham

Bystander assists swimmer in distress in Chatham

September 23, 2020

CHATHAM – Chatham Fire and Rescue rushed to Harding’s Beach about 2:15 PM Wednesday after reports of a swimmer in distress. According to reports, a bystander when in to assist the swimmer who was about 50 yards offshore. The Chatham Harbormaster responded by boat. The swimmer was brought safely to shore and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

