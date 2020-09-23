CHATHAM – Chatham Fire and Rescue rushed to Harding’s Beach about 2:15 PM Wednesday after reports of a swimmer in distress. According to reports, a bystander when in to assist the swimmer who was about 50 yards offshore. The Chatham Harbormaster responded by boat. The swimmer was brought safely to shore and was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.
Bystander assists swimmer in distress in Chatham
September 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
