Cape Cod National Seashore urges people to recreate responsibly

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore would like to remind visitors and residents how important it is to recreate safely and sensibly.The health and safety of national seashore visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be of paramount importance to seashore managers. The National Park Service recognizes the physical and mental health benefits derived from time spent in nature. Currently, Cape Cod National Seashore parking areas, trails, and beaches are open.

Recently, officials at Cape Cod National Seashore have discovered vandalism, graffiti, and vehicles driving off roads and onto beaches.”We are asking the public to recreate responsibly,” said Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom. “In most instances, we are seeing the public enjoying beaches, trails, and overlooks safely and responsibly. As the weather becomes warmer and visitation increases, please park only in designated areas, pack out everything you bring in, and maintain social distance from other visitors. If you encounter a crowded trail or parking area, seek another location to recreate.” Park rangers are on duty, and all regulations remain in effect.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, advisories from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.



The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Seashore managers will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the seashore’s website www.nps.gov and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.