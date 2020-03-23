Cash donations needed for local non-profits responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Human Services, in service to the Barnstable County Incident Command COVID-19 response, wishes to bring to the public’s attention the following information on cash donations to local organizations:

Local non-profit organizations are in need of unrestricted cash donations to maintain their services during this national emergency.

Citizens are asked to remain at home at this time to avoid getting and spreading the virus. However, many are reaching out and wish to help their neighbors and their communities during this time of uncertainty and crisis. Right now citizens can help most effectively by making contributions online to their favorite local organizations.

According to Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation, “We are currently working on a simple process for organizations to share their needs as they navigate available resources. We also encourage you to give directly to your favorite nonprofit organizations during this difficult time and to strongly consider general, unrestricted support.”

Donations through the following channels will allow Cape Cod residents to support persons with emergency financial needs and struggling local organizations:

Support of Individuals With a Financial Emergency: The Cape & Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund (MCRF): http://www.majorcrisisrelieffund.org/donate/ provides financial relief in the wake of a disaster. Established in 2016 by the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, MCRF provides Cape Cod and Islands residents immediate and ongoing support for needs unmet by traditional forms of public and private disaster aid, in this case, caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Call 508-778-7107 if you are not able to donate online.

Support of Local Non-Profits Needing Immediate Emergency Funding: The Cape & Islands United Way Community Response Fund: https://www.capeandislandsuw.org/ will go directly to local organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.

Support of Local Non-Profits Needing Funding Support and Planning: The Cape Cod Foundation Strategic Emergency Response Fund:

https://capecodfoundation.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1891 will support the continued operation of vital Cape Cod nonprofit organizations as they address the evolving impacts of COVID-19 on the health, economy, and vitality of our community.

These three organizations are working collaboratively together to identify and serve the spectrum of needs among Cape Cod’s residents and social service organizations.