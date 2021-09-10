Ceremonies slated to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

The following is a list of ceremonies slated to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. CWN will add to this list as we receive alerts.

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Fire and Police Departments will hold a short ceremony of remembrance to mark the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on America, on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

All members of the public are invited to join us in marking this solemn anniversary of the attacks on our country. Fire and Police Department members will assemble in front of the fire station at 9:45 AM, and the ceremony will begin at 10:00AM.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and masks will be required.

EASTHAM – On Saturday September 11, 2021 at 9:55 AM the Eastham FD and PD will hold a 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony. Social distancing and masks will be required.

BREWSTER – The Brewster Fire Department will be hosting our annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Headquarters (1671 Main Street) on Saturday September 11 at 6:00 PM.

The service honors first responders, civilian victims, and their family members who were impacted by the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington D.C, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. State Representative and Marine Corps veteran Timothy Whelan will be the event’s keynote speaker. Musical arrangements will be provided by Bugler Jeff Mills, the Highland Light Bagpipe Band, and Shirley Ann Bellus.

Please help us honor these American heroes on the twentieth anniversary of this tragic day in our country’s history.

WE PROMISE TO REMEMBER THE 11th OF SEPTEMBER

HARWICH – The Harwich Fire Department will hold a brief ceremony on Saturday, September 11th in remembrance of the victims killed in the September 11th, 2001 attacks. The ceremony will be held in front of the Robert A. Peterson Firehouse at 175 Sisson Road at 10 AM. The department requests those attending assemble by 9:45 AM. Light refreshments and coffee will be available following the ceremony at the Robert Johnson Training Room.

DENNIS – Dennis Fire invites you to please join them if you’d like at 9 o’clock on Saturday morning at DFD HQ at 883 Main St West Dennis as they will have a remembrance ceremony for the 20 year anniversary of 9/11.

BARNSTABLE – On Saturday, September 11, 2021 St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, in partnership with the Barnstable Fire Department, will hold its 13th annual ceremony/service of remembrance starting at 9:55 AM at the fire station on Main Street in Barnstable Village.

The ceremony at the fire station will include speaking by Barnstable Fire Department Chief Frank Pulsifer and Barnstable Police Department Chief Matthew Sonnabend. It will also feature the traditional ringing of the bells in honor of the fallen first responders and a duet by Alayna Rooney and Dulce Romilus. Also in attendance will be the BPD Honor Guard and Cub Scouts Honor Guard from Pack 54.

Following a brief ceremony there will be the traditional procession up Main Street led by Dave Knauer on bagpipe to St. Mary’s Church where the 9/11 service will be held in the Old English gardens. This will start at 10:40.

Co-Keynote speakers are Massachusetts Senator Paul Kirk and Reverend/Dr. Libby Gibson-Catania. The theme is “What 9/11/01 taught us about trauma resiliency and the power of community.“

State Representative Tim Whelan will introduce the speakers. Marc Howard is the featured soloist, and the service will also include patriotic music and readings.

A light reception will follow in the gardens.

SANDWICH – On Saturday Sept 11 at 9 AM the Sandwich Fire and Police will hold a brief 9/11 ceremony at the new honor garden at the Sandwich Fire Department.

The garden was designed by Sandwich Fire LT Mike Harrington and work completed by members of the Sandwich Fire Department. Local business partners Nick Pastore of Pastore Excavation and Bob Bevilaqua of RJ Bevilacqua Construction donated equipment. Stone wood Products supplies the granite and pavers. PA Landers provided washed sand and Nick Silva provided granite for the bench. Finally Maki Monuments provided the engraving.

The garden will also display plaques of Sandwich Fire personnel who have passed.

The Public is welcome to attend, ceremony begins at 9 AM.

YARMOUTH – On Saturday, September 11, 2021, ~ at 7:30AM ~ the Town of Yarmouth will hold a Special September 11 ~ Memorial Service…20 Years.

• Saturday, September 11, 2021

• 7:30AM

• Yarmouth Police Dept Headquarters

• One Brad Erickson Way

• West Yarmouth, MA. 02673

• ** Reception of Coffee & Refreshments to follow in YPD

Community Room **

General Outline:

-Special Appearance & Participation by Brian Boru Pipe Band

-Pledge of Allegiance Led by Dennis Yarmouth Regional High

School Student Abigail Conover

-National Anthem Performed by Matt Levesque

-Invocation by Rev. Andi Taylor of St. David’s Episcopal Church

-Special Prayers by Retired Fire Chief & Chaplain Dave Akin

-Welcome by Maureen Tuohy-Bedford

-Special Guest Speaker ~ Cape Cod Community College Police

Chief Maria Padilla

– Wreath Laying With TAPS performed by Dennis Yarmouth Regional High School Student Alex Finn

-Benediction by Rev. David Angelica of St. David’s Episcopal Church

-Special Performance of ‘Rainbow Connection’ by local Singer Matt Levesque

*** We will have Individual Flowers available at the Memorial ~ for any Community Members

who would like to Stop-By during the day and Place A Flower AT the Memorial ***

The Firefighters and Police Officers did not run ‘from’ the flames…They ran ‘into’ them…

The Firefighters and Police Officers did not run ‘down’ the staircases…They ran ‘up’ them…

The Firefighters and Police Officers did not lose their lives…They gave them…