CHATHAM – From Chatham Fire: It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of Justin Tavano to the position of Deputy Fire Chief, effective June 1st, 2020. Justin has been an integral member of our department for 13 years and has taken advantage of every professional development opportunity available to him. He’s a phenomenal guy and brings strong organizational, communication and leadership skills with a motivation and desire to perform at the highest level. Congratulations Justin!
Chatham Fire announces new Deputy Chief
April 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
