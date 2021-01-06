You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Chatham Fire responds to reported building fire

Chatham Fire responds to reported building fire

January 6, 2021

CHATHAM – Just before 10 AM Wednesday, Chatham Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a Bay View Road residence. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building on arrival. The situation was quickly brought under control and an Eversource lineman was requested to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

