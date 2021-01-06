CHATHAM – Just before 10 AM Wednesday, Chatham Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a Bay View Road residence. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building on arrival. The situation was quickly brought under control and an Eversource lineman was requested to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Chatham Fire responds to reported building fire
January 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
