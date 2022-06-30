Chatham Fire Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard E. Hunter passes away

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Retired Deputy Fire Chief Richard Hunter. Deputy Chief Hunter served the Town of Chatham for 36 years. He was hired as a Call Firefighter in April of 1975 and shortly thereafter was hired as a Career Firefighter in October 1975. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1976, and to Deputy Chief in July 2002. Deputy Chief Hunter retired in July 2011. Please keep Deputy Chief Hunter’s wife Sue, sons Travis and Tim (Chatham Firefighter), along with their families, in your thoughts during this difficult time.

Calling Hours will be held on Thursday June 30, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Rd Chatham. A Celebration of life will be held on July 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Chatham VFW 150 George Ryder Rd Chatham. Burial will be private

In Lieu of Flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Chatham Fire Association P.O. Box 751 Chatham Ma 02633 Or the 22nd Massachusetts Volunteer infantry 130 Andrew Lane Hanson MA 02341.