Chatham Police announce new hire

CHATHAM – On Thursday, January 07, 2021, the Chatham Police Department welcomed Police Officer William Dimitres to our team. Officer Dimitres was sworn in by Town Clerk Julie Smith, was given his oath of Office by Chief Mark Pawlina and was provided a Town of Chatham pin by Chatham Town Manager Jill Goldsmith.

Officer Dimitres graduated from the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy on July 10, 2020. His badge was pinned on by this father, Mashpee Police Officer John Dimitres, who has over 33 years of police experience on Cape Cod.

Officer Dimitres will now enter his “Field Training Program” where he will be evaluated by specially trained officers.

We are all looking forward to have Officer William Dimitres represent our agency and provide our community with the highest level of public safety, customer service and professionalism.

