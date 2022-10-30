You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard, Chatham Harbormaster rescue three people after boat capsizes

Coast Guard, Chatham Harbormaster rescue three people after boat capsizes

October 30, 2022

CHATHAM – The Coast Guard and the Chatham Harbormaster rescued three people after their vessel capsized about 2 miles east of the Monomoy Point around 3:30 PM Sunday. The victims were brought to the Chatham Fish Pier and evaluated by Chatham Fire-Rescue for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

