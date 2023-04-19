You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Construction crew hits gas line in Chatham

Construction crew hits gas line in Chatham

April 19, 2023

CHATHAM – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line to a house in Chatham shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mill Hill Road and Meetinghouse Road. Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 