CHATHAM – A construction crew reportedly struck a gas line to a house in Chatham shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Mill Hill Road and Meetinghouse Road. Firefighters stood by until National Grid could arrive and cap the leak. Further details were not immediately available.
Construction crew hits gas line in Chatham
April 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
