Continuing coverage: Bomb cyclone hammers Cape Cod (part 2) 137K in dark, cleanup likely to take days

A power full bomb cyclone lashed the Cape and continues to wreak havoc today.

(for overnight coverage click here)

8 AM update: The weather service has upgraded the coastal headlines to a Coastal Flood Warning from 3 PM to 7 PM. This comes after minor flooding in the morning tide like here along Route 6A near the Sandwich line in West Barnstable.

Power outages have risen to 137,000 customers, the most this editor can remember in any recent storms. Eversource has extra utility crews but in many cases they are still waiting for the winds to abate before they can get in their bucket trucks. Local DPW tree crews are working to keep major streets open for fire and rescue responses. Numerous trees are down and in some area limbs where hurled like missiles as seen above in Dennis. It bears repeating to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency. Many roads are still impassible due to trees and motorists will only get in the way of repair crews.