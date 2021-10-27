You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Trees reported down as winds begin to ramp up

Trees reported down as winds begin to ramp up

October 26, 2021

CAPE COD – A nor’easter meteorologists are calling a “bomb cyclone” has begun to rapidly intensify just offshore. A large tree was reported down on Fox Hill Road in Chatham where about 100 customers are without power. Another tree was reported down on Route 6A in Dennis. The winds are expected to continue to increase with potential hurricane force gusts especially after midnight. Cape Wide News will have continuing storm coverage.

