COVID-19 update 4/01/20: Statewide death toll now 122, 3rd death on Cape Cod

April 1, 2020


CAPE COD – For the second day in a roll, the Massachusetts Department of public health reported 33 additional deaths statewide from COVID-19 for a total of 122. This includes a third death on Cape Cod, a female in her 50s whose hospitalization and preexisting condition status was unknown.

Last Sunday we noted as best we can a breakdown by town of COVID-19 cases. We’re trying to get updated numbers but not all towns are posting them but here is a sampling:
Provincetown 16 cases* as of 4/01/20, 8 cases as of 3/29/20
* plus 5 cases were considered cleared from quarantine
Barnstable 42 cases as of 4/01/20, 27 cases as of 3/27/20
Falmouth 24 cases as of 3/30/20, 18 cases as of 3/27/20

